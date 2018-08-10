Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (LBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.48 Million

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.48 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can now be bought for $32.22 or 0.00344831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded 74.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00962520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003638 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014509 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

