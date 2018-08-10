Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Liberty Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Property Trust.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 46.16% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $176.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Liberty Property Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. 19,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,059. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 449,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,730,000 after acquiring an additional 364,440 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $325,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.