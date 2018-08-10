Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Posts Earnings Results

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16, reports. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C traded up $0.24, hitting $26.26, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.93 million, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Sentry Investments Corp. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 589,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,384,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,227,000 after acquiring an additional 295,917 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 154,395 shares in the last quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 7.6% in the second quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,251,000 after acquiring an additional 151,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the first quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

