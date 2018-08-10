Libbey Inc. (LBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,388,864 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 13th total of 2,651,456 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:LBY opened at $10.58 on Friday. Libbey has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Libbey had a negative return on equity of 290.54% and a negative net margin of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Libbey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Libbey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Libbey by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Libbey by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Libbey by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Libbey by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Libbey by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,949,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 98,726 shares during the period.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

