LHC Group (LHCG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group, Inc. is the preferred post-acute care partner for hospitals, physicians and families nationwide. From home health and hospice care to long-term acute care and community-based services, LHC delivers high-quality, cost-effective care that empowers patients to manage their health at home. Hospitals and health systems around the country have partnered with LHC Group to deliver patient-centered care in the home. “

LHCG has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Benchmark set a $110.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LHC Group to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

Shares of LHC Group opened at $92.54 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. LHC Group has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.03 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $263,766.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 10,556 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $793,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

