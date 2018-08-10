LGL Group (LGL) Releases Earnings Results

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. LGL Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

Shares of LGL Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 2,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,218. LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

In other news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $105,885.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,605.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

