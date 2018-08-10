Lexington Realty Trust’s (LXP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LXP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.39.

Lexington Realty Trust traded down $0.01, hitting $8.85, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,160,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.91 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,067,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,871,000 after buying an additional 2,182,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,466,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 369,461 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 357,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,783,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 233,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

