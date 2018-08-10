LendingClub (LC) Given New $4.25 Price Target at Citigroup

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $4.15 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

LC has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered LendingClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price objective on LendingClub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Get LendingClub alerts:

NYSE:LC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,127. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.41.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.25 million. research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,053 shares in the company, valued at $418,380.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $697,000. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,467,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,253,000 after buying an additional 1,832,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,148,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after buying an additional 890,814 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 77,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.