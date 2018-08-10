Leisure Capital Management Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,830,637,000 after buying an additional 2,966,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,478,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,669,014,000 after purchasing an additional 458,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,587,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,221,204,000 after purchasing an additional 558,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,968,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,111,966,000 after purchasing an additional 246,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David B. Fischer sold 18,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $3,363,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,726,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $38,944,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,992,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,878,329 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wedbush set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $205.00 price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $183.09 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $149.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $533.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

