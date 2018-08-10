LEG Immobilien (LEG) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €112.00 ($130.23) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.64 ($119.34).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €98.54 ($114.58) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a one year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.