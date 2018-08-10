Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LPTX stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 77,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,833. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.19.

Several research firms have commented on LPTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

