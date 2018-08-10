LBRY Credits (LBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $59,187.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and approximately $59,187.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015725 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00329384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00194326 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000159 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.07 or 0.08018985 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 557,839,750 coins and its circulating supply is 182,939,746 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

