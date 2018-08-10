LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.50 price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on LaSalle Hotel Properties to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

LaSalle Hotel Properties traded up $0.01, reaching $34.22, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 685,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,968. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,486,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,108,000 after acquiring an additional 170,778 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $232,080,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,152,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,477,000 after buying an additional 371,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,355,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,341,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $82,940,000.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

