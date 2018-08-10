Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 68,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 258,876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 86,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Nomura reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 35.22%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $711,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

