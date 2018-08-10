Landmark Bank Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Landmark Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.5% of Landmark Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,236,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,933,746,000 after buying an additional 1,438,806 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,579,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,126,000 after buying an additional 696,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,679,000 after buying an additional 3,148,128 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,044,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,490,000 after buying an additional 272,304 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,015,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,896,000 after purchasing an additional 57,598 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

