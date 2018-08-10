Ladder Capital (LADR) Price Target Raised to $17.50

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a $16.11 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Ladder Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of Ladder Capital traded down $0.01, hitting $16.80, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,663. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 66.13, a quick ratio of 66.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $83.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Harney purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 117,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 105,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

