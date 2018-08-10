Ladder Capital (LADR) Price Target Raised to $17.50

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a $16.11 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Ladder Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.
Shares of Ladder Capital traded down $0.01, hitting $16.80, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,663. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 66.13, a quick ratio of 66.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.
In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Harney purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 117,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 105,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
