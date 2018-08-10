Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at $9,149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America opened at $179.94 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $8,762,537.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,636,629.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Huff Gary sold 1,610 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $293,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,462 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.12.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

