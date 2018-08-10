Kurt Shintaffer Sells 60,000 Shares of Apptio Inc (APTI) Stock

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,190,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kurt Shintaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Kurt Shintaffer sold 60,000 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $2,250,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Kurt Shintaffer sold 11,550 shares of Apptio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $350,080.50.

Apptio traded down $0.68, hitting $35.44, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of -0.17. Apptio Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. research analysts predict that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apptio from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Apptio from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Apptio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apptio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Apptio by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 57,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31,203 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Apptio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Apptio by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 197,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apptio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

