Kura Oncology (KURA) Given a $31.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KURA. Cann reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. 1,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,121. The firm has a market cap of $704.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 4.23. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a current ratio of 10.22.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 25.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 406,963 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $16,853,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $768,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 26.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $24,881,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

