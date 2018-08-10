Kubera Coin Market Cap Hits $182,757.00 (KBR)

Kubera Coin (CURRENCY:KBR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Kubera Coin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Kubera Coin has a total market capitalization of $182,757.00 and approximately $1,577.00 worth of Kubera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kubera Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015727 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00332778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00194562 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000167 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.46 or 0.08024754 BTC.

Kubera Coin Profile

Kubera Coin’s total supply is 1,162,102,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,423,294 tokens. Kubera Coin’s official Twitter account is @teamkubera . Kubera Coin’s official website is kuberacoin.com

Buying and Selling Kubera Coin

Kubera Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kubera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kubera Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kubera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

