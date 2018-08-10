Kroger Co (KR) Shares Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 100.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 355.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

KR opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.