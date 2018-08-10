Kraft Heinz (KHC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

“Significant 2H EBITDA guide-down raises some concerns, but we consider most of the NT headwinds to be transitory in nature (e.g., rising freight costs & trade uncertainties). However, the core pillars of our positive thesis (sales growth acceleration & best-in-class M&A optionality) remain intact – we are lowering our PT to $75 but maintain our Buy rating.”,” Jefferies Financial Group’s analyst commented.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from an outperform rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Kraft Heinz traded down $0.59, reaching $59.41, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 216,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,071. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

In other news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.