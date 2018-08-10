Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in International Paper Co (IP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 227.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 375.1% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper opened at $53.16 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $793,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,980. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, MED cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

