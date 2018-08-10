Kornit Digital (KRNT) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

KRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Kornit Digital traded down $0.15, hitting $18.85, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 6,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,926. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $646.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $8,758,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,184,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 654,710 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Kornit Digital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,818,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 459,452 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,343,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,914,000 after buying an additional 252,876 shares during the period. Finally, Broadview Advisors LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 391,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 208,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

