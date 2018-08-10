Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PHG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.
Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.91. 763,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,288. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $44.71.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,570.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79,706 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 123,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 381,773 shares during the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.
Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.