Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.91. 763,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,288. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,570.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79,706 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 123,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 381,773 shares during the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

