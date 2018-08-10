Knowles Corp (KN) Shares Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Knowles were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 629,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 101,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Knowles by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares during the last quarter.

In other Knowles news, VP Thomas G. Jackson sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $50,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,966.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Polacek bought 1,634 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $29,902.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,567.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knowles from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Knowles from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

