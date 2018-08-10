KLX (KLXI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KLXI. TheStreet upgraded KLX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of KLX in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ:KLXI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. 8,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. KLX has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.50 million. KLX had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.65%. KLX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that KLX will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXI. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of KLX by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of KLX by 2,700.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of KLX in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX in the second quarter worth about $174,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLX

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

