Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNSL. TheStreet raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.33.

KNSL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,103. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $55,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,671.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,890. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,088,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,207,000 after purchasing an additional 321,668 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 132,743 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 110,029 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

