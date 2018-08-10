Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Kindred Biosciences traded up $1.20, reaching $15.00, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,492. The company has a market capitalization of $379.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.28. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

In related news, insider Richard Chin sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,241,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,416,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 845,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $8,029,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 138,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,500 over the last ninety days. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. EuroPacific Canada initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kindred Biosciences to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, CL King raised Kindred Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

