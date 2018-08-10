Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

KIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, EuroPacific Canada started coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences traded up $1.15, hitting $14.95, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 25,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.28. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,453,019.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 845,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $8,029,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2,575.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 35.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

