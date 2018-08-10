Kimberly Clark (KMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark has outpaced the industry in the past three months, which can be attributable to the company’s robust cost-saving efforts. To this end, the company is progressing well with its FORCE and 2018 Global Restructuring plans, which is also evident from management’s enhanced savings target. Also, the company’s focus on its three core strategies, which helped drive sales growth in second-quarter 2018, bodes well. However, the company continues to battle higher input costs. Commodity cost inflation of $200 million, stemming from greater costs of pulp and other raw materials, hurt Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter and compelled management to raise its commodity-inflation view to a range of $675-$775 million for 2018. This, along with expectations of currency woes led to a lowered sales and earnings outlook. Apart from this, Kimberly-Clark also remains troubled by lower net selling prices.”

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.93.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.78. The stock had a trading volume of 48,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,486. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $124.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,475 shares of company stock worth $473,169. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.