Kimbell Royalty Partners’ (KRP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners opened at $21.45 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $578.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 140.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

