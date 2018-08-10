KickCoin (KICK) Trading Down 48.8% This Week

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $32.33 million and $492,344.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickCoin has traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008807 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00310032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00196749 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000149 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00014021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 559,029,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,803,368 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, YoBit, Radar Relay, Bibox, Bancor Network, Mercatox, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

