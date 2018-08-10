Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

DBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €49.40 ($57.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €38.55 ($44.83) on Wednesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12 month low of €31.14 ($36.21) and a 12 month high of €52.20 ($60.70).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.