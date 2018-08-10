Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th.

Kennametal has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kennametal to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Kennametal opened at $39.72 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.99. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $52.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.48 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 8.45%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

