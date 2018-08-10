Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th.
Kennametal has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kennametal to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.
Kennametal opened at $39.72 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.99. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $52.52.
In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
