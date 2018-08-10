Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (KELYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A traded down $0.45, reaching $24.01, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.92. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $32.31.

Get Kelly Services Inc. Class A alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.