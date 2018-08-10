KBC Group NV Has $17.69 Million Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (POST)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.31% of Post worth $17,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Get Post alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

POST opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.13. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Post had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.