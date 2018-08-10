KBC Group NV Acquires 35,599 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $18,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Shares of KSS opened at $75.11 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,645,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.48.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

