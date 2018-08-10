Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries opened at $11.50 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.23. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

