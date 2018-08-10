Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holdings Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $145,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 404.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $249,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $420,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Loop Capital set a $127.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $115.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

