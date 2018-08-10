K&S (SDF) Given a €18.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €18.50 ($21.51) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.30 ($24.77) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, equinet set a €24.40 ($28.37) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. K&S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.12 ($26.88).

Get K&S alerts:

SDF opened at €20.45 ($23.78) on Friday. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a fifty-two week high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.