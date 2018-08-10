Just Energy Group (JE) PT Set at $7.00 by HC Wainwright

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) received a $7.00 price target from equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Just Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Just Energy Group opened at $3.57 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $582.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.91.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $802.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.07 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 714.71% and a net margin of 14.01%. analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,252,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

