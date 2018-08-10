Just Eat PLC (JE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 854 ($11.06).

JE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 935 ($12.10) to GBX 850 ($11.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 850 ($11.00) to GBX 840 ($10.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.03) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.30) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

LON JE traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 799 ($10.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a 1 year low of GBX 544 ($7.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 906 ($11.73).

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) Evans acquired 6,238 shares of Just Eat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 801 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,966.38 ($64,681.40).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

