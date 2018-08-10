Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) CEO Sells $426,240.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $426,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $139,920.00.

Shares of Juniper Networks traded down $0.01, hitting $26.94, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 90,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,419. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 730.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 242,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 213,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,732 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $30,664,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 282.2% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 186,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 137,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

