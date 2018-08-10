JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) a $83.00 Price Target

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) received a $83.00 target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBYI. Barclays downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. 60,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $136.90. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.10.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Charles R. Eyler sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $64,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $651,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,179,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,311,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $810,603. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 88.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 79.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after buying an additional 154,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,211,000 after buying an additional 135,996 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $5,033,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

