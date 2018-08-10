JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BEST (BSTI) Price Target to $12.00

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.80 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s current price.

BSTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BEST from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BEST presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE BSTI opened at $9.01 on Friday. BEST has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $2,047,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BEST by 22.3% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BEST by 243.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 459,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BEST by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,698,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,294,000 after purchasing an additional 768,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

