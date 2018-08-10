JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) a GBX 3,300 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($42.72) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.83) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($36.89) to GBX 2,800 ($36.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.10) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($37.02) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($35.60) to GBX 2,800 ($36.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,903.24 ($37.58).

Royal Dutch Shell opened at GBX 2,545 ($32.94) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.39).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

