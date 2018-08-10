JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (UCG) a €20.00 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.91 ($23.15).

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at €17.22 ($20.02) on Wednesday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

