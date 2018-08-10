JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SGL Carbon (SGL) a €14.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.10 ($16.40) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Cfra set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.21 ($14.20).

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Shares of SGL Carbon opened at €11.95 ($13.90) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a 52-week high of €14.70 ($17.09).

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.