JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SGL Carbon (SGL) a €14.10 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2018 // No Comments

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.10 ($16.40) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Cfra set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.21 ($14.20).

Shares of SGL Carbon opened at €11.95 ($13.90) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a 52-week high of €14.70 ($17.09).

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply