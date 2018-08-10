JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€12.60” Price Target for Schaeffler (SHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($14.65) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. equinet set a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.98 ($17.41).

Shares of Schaeffler opened at €12.15 ($14.13) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

